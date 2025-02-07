Enjoy again the Elvis magic on the Eastbourne stage

A Vision of Elvis is the promise on Saturday, February 15 at 7.30pm at Eastbourne’s Royal Hippodrome (tickets on royalhippodrome.com or 01323 802020) and on Friday, February 21 at 7.30pm at Chequer Mead Theatre, East Grinstead.

Rob Kingsley is putting on the blue suede shoes for hits including It's Now or Never, The Wonder of You, Burning Love, In the Ghetto, Suspicious Minds, American Trilogy and many more.

Rob is officially endorsed by Elvis Presley Enterprises (EPE) for charitable contributions and officially endorsed by Ed Bonja, Elvis’s photographer and road manager from 1970-1977. Ed said: “On stage Rob Kingsley looks extraordinarily like Elvis. He sings like Elvis, but most importantly, he seems to capture the very soul of Elvis – his charisma, his gestures – hell, he even walks like Elvis!"

A Vision of Elvis made history by being the first Elvis tribute artist to perform at the new Wembley Stadium to over 50,000 people. Rob’s performance in A Vision of Elvis has won him the National Tribute Music Awards as Official Elvis Show and No1 Male Tribute.

And all because of a knee injury.

“I was in the army. I was a recruit instructor, but I had a knee injury. I was offered another job but it wasn’t doing what I wanted so I came out of the army.

“We went on holiday to Cyprus, and I got up and sang one night. And the owner decided to book me as Elvis. I had never done anything like that before. It sounds a cliché, but I was always a massive Elvis fan. Luckily through injury, Elvis found me!

“I would have been in the army for 22 years. I did 14. I served in the Gulf. I was in Ireland. I was in Kosovo. I did Germany. I only joined the army because Elvis was in the army.

“Really I started listening to Elvis from day one. My mum was a fan. We had music on. There was always music around. I can still remember the first day I heard Elvis. I was in the garden playing. The voice just captivated me. I heard Heartbreak Hotel for the first song, and then I heard Teddy Bear – those two different styles. To me, there will never be another Elvis. I just try to do my tribute. I find out something new about him every day. There is always lots more to find out. That’s what keeps it interesting.”

And from what he gathers, Rob believes Elvis was a very humble guy – a superstar in the days before the internet, in the days before things could go global in an instant: “It was so much more difficult back then, but I think he was humbled by it. He did remain a normal guy. From what I hear, he loved practical jokes. He just liked to be one of the guys, but that’s not easy when you are Elvis.

“When I go off stage, I have got a Scottish accent and I don’t have sideburns, but he was Elvis all the time. It must have been hard. People think it is easy doing the shows, all the radio and interviews and television. They don’t see the practising, the rehearsals, all the hard work preparing the shows.”