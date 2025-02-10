Enjoy Dinosaur World Live at Chichester Festival Theatre

Dinosaur World Live promises an interactive show for all the family at Chichester Festival Theatre from Thursday to Sunday, February 20-23.

It is also playing Guildford’s G-Live from July 4-5; and Southampton’s Mayflower Theatre from July 29-30 – a chance to meet Miranda, daughter of palaeontologists, who grew up surrounded by dinosaurs on a far-away island off the coast of South America. You will also be meeting a host of impressive creatures, including every child’s favourite flesh-eating giant, the tyrannosaurus rex plus a triceratops, a giraffatitan, a microraptor and a segnosaurus.

Puppet captain Jessica Innes said: “It's a very interactive and entertaining show and there is a bit of education about it as well. You meet Miranda who hosts the show and she will tell you some fun accurate facts about the dinosaurs that she will introduce you to. Miranda also tells the story of how her parents worked at the Natural History Museum and had heard about this island off the coast of Argentina where there is a local legend that ships get swallowed up whole and people don't return. They just wanted to go to that island. So when Miranda was an infant she went there with her parents and there was a storm and the ship was washed up on the island and they stayed there. They meet the dinosaurs and they get to know them and then when their ship is repaired 25 years later they come back with some of the dinosaurs. There wouldn't be a show if they left them there!

“Miranda is very excited and she's very enthusiastic about the dinosaurs but she has a lot of knowledge about them that she wants to share.”

The dinosaurs are, sadly but not surprisingly, puppets: “And we have some very, very big puppets. They are all controlled live in front of the audience. And that's the magic of the puppetry.”

Plus the fact that none of us ever really grows out of our fascination with dinosaurs: “They are such interesting creatures, these animals that we know quite a lot about but we really don't know so much about and what is so fascinating is seeing the links with the animals that we do know. I just love them. I think they're incredibly unique.”

As puppet captain, Jessica leads the puppeteers: “We all work with all of the puppets and as captain I support the team. Sometimes we are within the dinosaur; sometimes we're not. Some are three-people puppets and we've got a huge one that can take up to four puppeteers but some just have one person.

“And we are just in genuine awe when you can see the excitement of the audiences and they just love it. They just love seeing these beautiful dinosaurs on the stage.”