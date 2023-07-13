Enjoy some summer holiday fun in Cowdray’s inaugural Maize Maze

In search of some summer holiday family entertainment? Then pop down to Cowdray and enjoy the delight of exploring Cowdray’s inaugural Maize Maze as well as the Sunflower Picking Patch with children able to pick a giant sunflower to take home.

Located next to Lawns Polo Fields, the Maize Maze is a trail featuring Farmer Barney who has lost his animals. Children are encouraged to find their way through the maze collecting eight hidden stamps along the way.

Once through the maze, there is giant Sunflower Picking Patch, where children can pick these giant flowers to take home. There are also a range of refreshments available.

The maze is open from 10am to 4pm from Wednesday 9th August through to Sunday 3rd September, with tickets costing £5 with Under 3s free of charge.

Cowdray’s inaugural Maize Maze opens on 9th August.

A percentage of ticket sales go to Cowdray’s nominated charity for 2023 Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex and a proportion of the sale of sunflowers will be donated to Ukraine Sunflower Aid.

The Maize Maze has been overseen by Nick McDonald, the Estate’s Land and Environment Manager, who has worked with a Cowdray team including Head of Farming Barney Tremaine, whose team have been instrumental in the project.

“This is a community focused project which will teach children about farming as well as being a bit of summer holiday fun,” said Nick. “There will be educational activities for children to participate in including a trail with simple farming facts and stamps to collect.

“We have also planted wildflower strips around the outside, and afterwards, at the end of September the maize will be cut and taken for cow feed, so that nothing is wasted. The sunflowers will also be harvested for seed if there are any left!”

Cowdray's Maize Maze is a fun summer event to attend

Pre-booking tickets is recommended, although payment will be possible on the day at the gate. Assistance dogs and well-behaved dogs on leads are welcomed. Visitors are welcome to have a picnic in the area or the Cowdray Farm Shop & Café is only five minutes away.