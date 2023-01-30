Entries are open for Eastbourne Soapbox Race in September

Race entries and sponsorship packages are up for grabs at this year's Wacky Races style Eastbourne Soapbox Race on Sunday September 24.

Eastbourne Bonfire Society racing at the Eastbourne Soapbox Race 2022

After a ‘wheely’ great 2022 contest, race entries are open and sponsorship packages up for grabs for this year’s Eastbourne Soapbox Race.

The popular event will return for the third year running on Sunday September 24 bringing Wacky Races style fun and capers to the town.

Last year’s race saw more than 10,000 spectators along the route as soapbox creations – made by a range of Eastbourne businesses and organisations and driven by costumed characters - all took turns to race to the finish line in record time.

Following its phenomenal success, entries have opened early so that teams can begin their design and build, ready to ramp up the fun factor for this year’s crazy rerun.

Businesses looking to sponsor the event can also express their interest too with packages ranging from £500 for a mix of digital promotion and race route placements, through to ramp sponsorship premium packages and title sponsorship.

Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism & Culture, Councillor Margaret Bannister said: “Last year’s event was a phenomenal success, going viral across social media - we really can’t wait to see what the competitors have in store for Soapbox fans this year.

”Planning is already underway and entries are open for teams. With so many spectators lining the route, it’s also an ideal opportunity for businesses to advertise or pledge their support for the event, while also generating a fun team-building experience for staff.”

Race entries cost £100 per vehicle (including VAT) and include two downhill runs, courtesy transport back up to the start line, free branded tshirts and winners prizes for the fastest run and craziest creation. Last year featured entries from local businesses such as Visick Cars, Signtek, Environment First, Morrisons, Lightning Fibre, DB Domestics, CDS Electricians, Harman Engineering, Lewis Electrical Services, Defiant Sports, Neptune Design and many more, with some raising money for charity. All entries receive mentions across the PA system and appear on the big screen, as well as a selection appearing across social media too.

For keen downhill racers seeking a brand to support their soapbox build, or for businesses and charities without a race team, organisers can provide a matching service to enable more participants to take part – email [email protected] for assistance.