Environment Agency lends a hand to Greening Arundel

A team from the Environment Agency took time off from the Tidal Walls Scheme to lend a hand to Greening Arundel.
By Katrina MurrayContributor
Published 18th Dec 2023, 10:14 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 10:50 GMT
A dozen volunteers turned up bright and early at Arundel train station to be briefed about the tasks lined up for the day. After ensuring they had the correct gear and equipment, four of them headed into town to work with the Bee Project’s Nick Field, while the rest stayed on at the station and worked alongside Tree Warden, Fiona Keating and Claude Paradis from the Green Team.

By mid-afternoon, twelve former cattle troughs had been cleaned, sanded and preserved ready for installation around town and planting in the spring. Three bags of litter had been removed from the station forecourt and the area had been transformed from an unsightly mess to a state of readiness to receive plants and garden furniture next year.

Mike Carleysmith, Senior Team Leader at the Environment Agency said: “Environment Agency staff and colleagues from Mott Macdonald, Arcadis, JBA, WSP and Volkerstevin had a very rewarding day helping Greening Arundel. It was a chance to help make the town greener and environmentally richer whilst also meeting some local residents. Staff at the Environment Agency are encouraged to give their time to support environmental causes and this was a perfect chance to do so”.

Environment Agency volunteers at Arundel train stationEnvironment Agency volunteers at Arundel train station
Greening Arundel Chair, Katrina Murray offered, “a massive vote of thanks to the volunteers,” adding that “despite the very chilly weather, the team rolled up their sleeves and put their hearts into the work. They made a big difference in a few hours and would be welcome back any time.”

