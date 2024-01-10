2023 confirmed as hottest year on record

Scientists have announced that 2023 was the hottest year on record. With a General Election looming in Autumn 2024, climate change could be a key factor in determining who people vote for.

Scientists at Copernicus Climate Services have announced that 2023 was the hottest year on record, with every single month since June being confirmed as the warmest month on record.

Higher temperatures do not necessarily mean more hot and sunny days. As was experienced in Sussex last summer, warmer temperatures can often mean more humid, rainy weather. This can also increase the likelihood of torrential downpours and localised flooding, as has recently been seen in Hastings, Rye, and Bognor.

Speaking about the alarming increase in global temperatures, Kayla Ente MBE, founder and CEO of Brighton & Hove Energy Services Co-operative said: “I have been involved with environmentalism for three decades, and despite all the promises and commitments of our politicians, it is clear that the world is moving in the wrong direction. Later this year, people in the UK have an opportunity to elect leaders who are serious about tackling the climate crisis, and who will be brave enough to stand up to the fossil fuel lobby.

We do not need more North Sea oil and gas, we need more local, renewable energy. South East England had plenty of sun and wind throughout the year, and I encourage anyone who is alarmed by today’s news to do what they can to help get more renewable energy in our homes, schools, and communities.”