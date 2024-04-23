Jaime Haslip, from Seaford, took some photos of the baby seal and it’s mother this morning.

He said: “I awoke this morning to whispers of a seal born by splash point on Seaford beach—a beautiful place for a life to begin.

“With haste, I grabbed my cameras and set out to the seafront hoping not to miss the spectacle. I expected to see crowds as there often are accompanying such an event, but Seaford was still sleeping.

“To my excitement, there they were—a baby seal and it’s mother sunbathing on the stones. After few moments I took out my cameras and managed to capture some nice pictures of the new family.”

A baby seal was born by Splash Point on Seaford Beach Photo: Jaime Haslip

