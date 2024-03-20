Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The planting followed following the Miyawaki method in Chatsworth Park, which requires dense planting so it is not entered by humans, but is for animals to find habitat and thrive.

They were planted in a circular formation, with 3 pathways leading to a central area which will be used for meeting, story telling and outdoor education. The trees will encourage more biodiversity in the park, and it will be a significant habitat for bats and birds when it matures.

The planting was completed by volunteers, some with experience in this field, and 12 to 16 year old students who are mentored by Develop Outdoors CIC who operate a forest school in the park, along with pupils from Meridian Primary.

A mini forest has been planted in Telscombe with 32 types of trees. Image: Cllr Ciarron Clarkson

According to a spokesperson for the Council: “Telscombe Town Council recognise the value of green spaces and are committed to not just maintaining them, but actively seeking opportunities to improve them. The Miyawaki mini forest is a perfect example of this. With the support of The Tree Council and The Network Rail Community Fund, we were able to receive funding for a project to create a unique habitat and focal point for Chatsworth Park.

“Woodlands planted using this method can grow up to 5 times faster than traditional methods and the survival rate for saplings is much higher. Our mini forest will very quickly become a habitat rich with wildlife and a space where the community can meet and interact. This method is widely known as Tiny Forests and is popular internationally with forests in the Netherlands, India and next month Manhattan will be creating their first.

“The project was community focused and was created with eco councillors from Meridian Primary School, students of Develop Outdoors CIC, Telscombe Town Councillors and dozens of residents especially young people, all keen to be involved in an activity good for the environment and the climate.

