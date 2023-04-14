A new study into the areas of the UK that consume the most energy has revealed that Adur is among the lowest.

The team at DriveElectric looked at a range of areas across the UK to determine which ones have the greenest residents, including which areas have the most eco-friendly vehicles, the most public green spaces and the lowest energy consumption rates.

They said: "With more and more people in the UK committed to combating climate change, environmentally friendly practices such as electric car leasing and lowering daily energy consumption, are becoming adopted."Orkney Islands topped the list of the top 10 areas with the lowest energy consumption with 138.5GWh. The islands are some of the biggest pioneers of renewable energy, with more than 650 wind turbines and almost 400 solar installations scattered across the landscape, as well as some experimental devices used to generate power from waves and tides.

Second was Outer Hebrides with 149.8GWh. The Outer Hebrides Renewables Group has an objective of coordinating renewable energy activity both in and around the Western Isles, to achieve economy of scale, and is supported by the likes of AMEC/EDF (Stornoway Windfarm), Galson Energy, and West Harris Renewables.

Third was Oadby & Wigston with 164.3GWh. Within the area, there are multiple organisations, such as Energy Saving Trust and Centre for Sustainable Energy, that provide support and advice to the residents on how to reduce carbon emissions and use water more sustainably, as well as save money on their energy bills.

Adur was in joint eighth place with an energy consumption of 218.7GWh, the same as Copeland and less than Richmondshire in tenth place with 219.3GWh.

That compares to the top 10 areas with the highest energy consumption, with Birmingham in first place at 3,764.4 GWh, Leeds second with 3,039.1 GWh and Westminster third with 3,026.7 GWh.