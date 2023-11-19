Aerial photos and video show Birling Gap Café demolition works and erosion at East Sussex landmark
Demolition work is continuing at the Birling Gap Café at the Birling Gap Hotel.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 19th Nov 2023, 11:25 GMT
These aerial photos show work being done to deconstruct part of the building near the cliff edge due to coastal erosion.
The Birling Gap Hotel is within the property known as Crowlink, Birling Gap and Belle Tout, which is owned by The National Trust. The National Trust plans to move its café and visitor centre to the rear of the building.
Rock falls have closed Birling Gap Beach several times this year.
