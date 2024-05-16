Amazing video shows dolphins off the coast in East Sussex - 'Everyone was mesmerised'

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton
Published 16th May 2024, 15:47 BST
People onboard a sunset boat trip in Brighton had a special treat on Wednesday evening (May 15).

The Sussex Dolphin Project offers a ‘relaxed Sunset cruise’ along Brighton seafront for people to learn about ‘our amazing marine wildlife here in Sussex’.

During a tour on Wednesday, three bottlenose dolphins were caught on camera.

"Dolphins joined our Brighton sunset boat trip last night,” the group wrote on social media.

"Everyone onboard was mesmerised as we were escorted towards the sunset by three bottlenose dolphins.

Tickets are available for Friday’s Brighton sunset boat trip if you'd like to join us.”

While sightings of dolphins this close to shore ‘are not guaranteed’, the project’s volunteers will always be ‘on the lookout for any marine mammal sightings’.

A spokesperson added: “There will be time to view the seabirds and listen to underwater sounds, before taking in a unique view of Brighton’s seafront as the sun sets (weather permitting!) behind the West Pier and i360.”

All profits directly fund the research and community work of the Sussex Dolphin Project.

