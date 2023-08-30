Annual river and sea quality testing by the Environment Agency will be put back to every six years, prompting anger from local campaigners and politicians.

The most recent figures show that nationally only 14% of English rivers met good ecological status and no English river met good chemical status. In Lewes District not a single local river meets either standard.

The Environment Agency is legally obliged to include data for every water body in England which will be reviewed, updated and published every six years. The most recent full set of data was published in 2019, ahead of the 2021 river basin management plans, and the next full data set will be published in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Defra spokesperson said: "It is completely untrue to suggest that the water body data required to be published has been delayed. The Environment Agency have just this month published another set of sampling results. This month’s published sampling was focussed at water bodies with suspected problems so that the government and the EA can get the evidence for investment where it is most needed. We are delivering our Plan for Water, with tighter regulation, tougher enforcement and more investment to improve water bodies across the country.”

Councillor Emily O’Brien

Water quality assessments by the Environment Agency are required under the Water Framework Directive adopted by the government. This should have meant that all waterways in England reached ‘good’ status by 2015. The government extended the deadline to achieve ‘good’ status to 2027, but it has been known for some time that England’s rivers would miss even the government’s extended target date.

Lewes District Green Party argue that this has failed to keep up with the needs of new housing developments, and have called for an immediate reinstatement of yearly testing.