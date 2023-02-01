Anger is being expressed over plans to close woodland at a Horsham beauty spot to the public.

Horsham District Council has announced that there will be no public access in future to part of Owlbeech Woods from tomorrow (February 1)

The council has fenced off an area of the woods, off Harwood Road, known as Middle Heath and says it is ‘to protect nesting birds and the heathland habitat.’

But members of Horsham’s Liberal Democrats are angry that the decision to close the woods has been taken without any public consultation. They are now demanding a review of the decision.

Horsham District Council has closed the Middle Heath area of Owlbeech Woods to the public permanently to protect rare nesting birds. Pic S Robards SRSR23013001

Previously the Middle Heath area was closed between April and September but open to the public in the winter months. Now it will remain closed year-round.

In a statement on social media, the council announced: “This decision has been taken as heathland is an important habitat and Middle Heath is now attracting rare birds such as Woodlark, Dartford Warbler and Woodcock.“Closing Middle Heath in February will allow these ground nesting birds to establish their breeding territories. It will remain permanently closed to protect the area and its wildlife from further disturbance.

“Access across the rest of Leechpool and Owlbeech Woods remains unchanged.”

But, Lib Dem Councillor Jon Olson, calling for a re-think, said: “Owlbeech Middle Heath is a beautiful part of Leechpool and Owlbeech Woods which has been enjoyed by Horsham residents for decades.

“On Wednesday January 25 local councillors were notified that Conservative cabinet member for leisure and culture Roger Noel has decided to close this area, permanently, from February 1 2023.

“There had been no earlier communications with local councillors about this decision. Like everyone else, we learned at the same time notices of closure were put on the (council’s) website and up on the gates.

“Just one week's notice for a unilateral decision taken behind closed doors and with a complete lack of consultation with the public and elected local representatives is unacceptable.”

The group has now called for a meeting with cabinet member Roger Noel and council officers to explain the decision in full, and answer questions.

Jon Olson added: “As Liberal Democrats, we are very sympathetic to the needs of wildlife, particularly endangered and threatened species as well as their sensitive habitats.

“However, we also are aware of the high value nature has for us, as people, and our interactions and engagement with nature, proven to positively impact our mental and physical health.

“It may be that we can find an alternative solution, to balance both these important needs, without having to completely restrict access to Owlbeech Middle Heath. We should be given the chance to fully and publicly explore this.”

On its website, the council states: “Leechpool Woods is a 53-acre site of ancient woodland. There are five signposted walking trails that cover different habitats, including a sculpture trail.