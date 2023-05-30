Angmering housebuilder downs its lawnmowers for No Mow May

'No Mow May' Campaign - Ecclesden Park in Angmering

The housebuilder is encouraging its residents and the local community to follow suit by putting down the lawnmowers in their own gardens between May and July to help boost biodiversity and allow grass and wildflowers to grow freely.

With 97% of flower rich meadows having disappeared since the 1970s, the campaign aims to support wildlife, tackle pollution and lock away carbon below ground. By leaving grass to grow, David Wilson Southern Counties and participating residents are helping to provide safety and sustenance for bees and other pollinating insects. The housebuilder is also asking homeowners to check their hedges this summer to see if they have any birds nesting in them. If there are birds nesting, then hedges should not be cut until the end of the nesting season in September.

Kimberley Benson, Sales and Marketing Director for David Wilson Southern Counties, said: “For the second consecutive year in a row, we are proud to champion Plantlife’s No Mow May initiative, this time at our Ecclesden Park in Angmering which sits on the edge of the South Downs National Park. Allowing the grass to grow long over these spring-summer months is just a small part of our wider strategy for creating a home for wildlife at Ecclesden Park, which includes hedgehog highways and swift nesting bricks, complimenting the well-established ecosystem already in place. We encourage our residents join the cause and help us to create a wider network of safe homes for nature.”