Angmering Housebuilder Puts Nature First With RSPB Gold-Awarded Show Garden

With safe habitats for garden birds and other wildlife in fast decline, leading developer David Wilson Homes has pledged to create show home gardens for wildlife at its developments to inspire local residents to do the same. They have now won a gold award from the RSPB for its wildlife-friendly show home garden at its Ecclesden Park development on Water Lane in Angmering.

To gain accreditation, the garden had to include multiple features to support and enhance nature and natural habitats. These include a dedicated hedgehog highway, a wildlife pond which is home to a family of ducks, bat and bird nesting boxes, flower patches with bee-friendly planting and native hedgerows. Signage has also been included in the gardens to help residents and visitors learn more about the habitats and initiatives in place.

Ecclesden Park Show Home Garden

Phil Hurring, Marketing Manager for David Wilson Southern Counties, comments: “We are committed to achieving so much more than building housing developments – and thanks to our ongoing partnership with the RSPB since 2014, we are able to create examples of how gardens can be vital refuges for wildlife and link up existing urban habitats. We hope that our residents will feel inspired to share their gardens with nature too, and we encourage them to check out the RSPB’s resources through the Nature on Your Doorstep campaign for further resources.”

RSPB Business Ecology and Conservation Advisor said: “We’re so pleased that Ecclesden Park has achieved a gold standard wildlife-friendly garden. Our outdoor spaces have so much potential to provide food, water, and shelter to an amazing array of wildlife, and we hope that people will be inspired by this garden to give nature a home on their own doorstep.”

To find out how you can give nature a home in your garden, visit www.rspb.org.uk/natureonyourdoorstep

Currently available at David Wilson Southern Counties’ Ecclesden Park development is a range of two, three and four-bedroom homes, with prices starting from £369,995 for a two-bedroom property.