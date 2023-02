Apprentice 'wattlers' were in action at Sullington Warren on Saturday.

The ‘wattlers’ were all members of Sandgate Conservation Society, a charity dedicated to the conservation and restoration of natural spaces in and around Sullington.

The society has members throughout Sullington; Storrington; Thakeham; Washington; and beyond but is still keen to have more.

A spokesperson said: “With an increasing local population and pressure to build more housing the need to ensure that there are also sufficient green spaces for people to enjoy becomes more pressing.”