The virus, also known as bird flu, is having a “devastating impact on wild bird populations across the UK”, Sussex Wildlife Trust said.

A statement from the Government said, Chief Veterinary Officers from England, Scotland and Wales have declared an “Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) across Great Britain” to mitigate the risk of the disease spreading amongst poultry and captive birds.

This means that from midday on Monday, October 17, it will be a “legal requirement for all bird keepers in Great Britain to follow strict biosecurity measures to help protect their flocks from the threat of avian flu”.

Avian Flu 2022: Here is how West Sussex is coping with the outbreak of bird flu

A spokesperson from Sussex Wildlife Trust said:“It's really important that you DO NOT touch any sick or dead birds. If you find any dead or sick waterfowl (ducks, swans, geese), gulls, seabirds or birds of prey, please report them to Defra on 03459 335577.

“Avian Influenza is highly transmissible to birds, but the risk to human health is low.

“If you feed your garden birds, clean bird feeders regularly, and change water daily. If you see any sick or dead birds in your garden, remove your feeders, to help to prevent the spread of disease.”

A Crawley Borough Council spokesman said: “We are monitoring the situation and adhering to the latest guidance from the Government.”

