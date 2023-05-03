A badger had to be rescued from a storm drain under the driveway of Uckfield Rugby Club this morning, May 3.

Trevor Weeks, Operations Director of East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service (East Sussex WRAS), said: “East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service (WRAS) was called to Uckfield at approximately 9:45am after reports of two dogs having an altercation in the drain with what turned out to be a badger. This is likely what attracted the dogs to go into the drain. We understand that one dog may have suffered injuries because of the badger defending itself and feeling threatened.”

Two ambulances from East Sussex WRAS attended on site including WRAS’s technical rescue ambulance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Trevor, “The badger is likely to be in WRAS’s care for a couple of weeks recovering. We should then be able to release the badger near where rescued.”

A badger had to be rescued from a storm drain under a driveway this morning.

Trevor said: “As a general rule they are not injured and just need to be left alone and they will make their own way off once its dark again. If anyone finds a badger in their shed or garage, they should not attempt to remove it during the daytime and leave alone until dark. However, if injured it is best to contact your local rescue service for assistance and advice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

East Sussex WRAS is an award-winning community charity which relies on donation from kind and generous members of the public. Anyone wanting to help support WRAS’s work can do so online at wildlifeambulance.org, by calling 01825-873003, or by posting a cheque to East Sussex WRAS, Unit 2 The Shaw Barn, Whitesmith, BN8 6JD. Reg Charity 1108880.