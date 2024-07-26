Beautiful country park in West Sussex gets Green Flag Award for 14th consecutive year
and live on Freeview channel 276
The council said the park is ‘nestled in 170 acres of picturesque countryside’ near Crawley and has scenic walking trails, diverse wildlife and sculptures.
A council spokesperson said the Green Flag Award celebrates the best green spaces in the UK and the accolade ‘underlines the park's unique blend of natural beauty and artistic expression’.
They added that it shows the hard work and dedication of the team that cares for the green space.
Keep Britain Tidy’s Green Flag Award Scheme Manager, Paul Todd MBE, said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved at Buchan County Park on achieving another Green Flag Award. Buchan Country Park is a vital green space for communities in Crawley to socialise and enjoy nature, for children to play safely and it provides important opportunities for park users to improve their physical and mental health. We know that staff and volunteers work tirelessly to ensure that it maintains the high standards of the Green Flag Award, everyone involved should feel extremely proud of their achievement.”
Cllr Deborah Urquhart, West Sussex County Council Cabinet Member for the Environment and Climate Change, said: “The Green Flag Award is a testament to our ongoing commitment to environmental conservation. The ranger staff at Buchan Country Park, along with our dedicated volunteers, play a crucial role in maintaining the park’s ecological balance for the benefit of wildlife and visitors. I congratulate everyone involved in this achievement.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.