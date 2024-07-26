Beautiful country park in West Sussex gets Green Flag Award for 14th consecutive year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

West Sussex County Council has announced that Buchan Country Park has been awarded the prestigious Green Flag Award for the 14th year running.

The council said the park is ‘nestled in 170 acres of picturesque countryside’ near Crawley and has scenic walking trails, diverse wildlife and sculptures.

A council spokesperson said the Green Flag Award celebrates the best green spaces in the UK and the accolade ‘underlines the park's unique blend of natural beauty and artistic expression’.

They added that it shows the hard work and dedication of the team that cares for the green space.

Keep Britain Tidy’s Green Flag Award Scheme Manager, Paul Todd MBE, said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved at Buchan County Park on achieving another Green Flag Award. Buchan Country Park is a vital green space for communities in Crawley to socialise and enjoy nature, for children to play safely and it provides important opportunities for park users to improve their physical and mental health. We know that staff and volunteers work tirelessly to ensure that it maintains the high standards of the Green Flag Award, everyone involved should feel extremely proud of their achievement.”