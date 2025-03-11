Beauty spot on West Sussex/Surrey border among the UK’s top 10 astro-tourism destinations

A beauty spot on the West Sussex/Surrey border has been named among the UK’s top 10 destinations for astro-tourism.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From admiring crystal-clear constellations to witnessing the mesmerising Northern Lights, astro-tourism is rapidly growing in popularity.

In 2025, the trend is set to reach new heights, with a 53% increase in travellers seeking destinations to experience the Aurora Borealis, while almost a third plan to visit Dark Sky Reserves this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To help keen stargazers find the perfect location for their next cosmic adventure, Planet Cruise has conducted a study ranking the top global and UK destinations for astro-tourism.

Blackdown has secured its place among the UK’s top ten astro-tourism destinations. Picture courtesy of Google

The research considers key factors such as latitude, average elevation, light pollution levels and the number of Instagram posts mentioning the Northern Lights.

Blackdown in West Sussex secures its place among the UK’s top ten astro-tourism destinations, ranking seventh on the list.

As the highest point in the South Downs National Park, it offers stunning panoramic views and impressively dark skies, with minimal light pollution allowing stargazers to clearly observe constellations, planets, and even the Milky Way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tranquil heathland and wooded landscapes create a peaceful atmosphere, making it an ideal spot for night sky enthusiasts.

Whether you’re an amateur astronomer or simply looking to escape city lights, Black Down promises an unforgettable celestial experience.

Snowdonia, Wales, tops the UK rankings as the best location for stargazing, ahead of Scafell Pike and Derwentwater, both in Cumbria.

With an elevation of 700 metres and extremely low light pollution, it offers breathtaking views of the Milky Way, constellations, and even meteor showers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vast national park provides numerous vantage points, ensuring an unforgettable stargazing experience.

Interlaken, Switzerland, claims the top spot globally thanks to its high elevation of 3,401 metres and low light pollution, making it an ideal location for stargazing.

The Milky Way is often visible, and the area is popular for winter sports and outdoor activities, making it an adventure-lovers' paradise.

Reykjavík, Iceland, ranks second, offering some of the best opportunities to see the Northern Lights due to its high latitude.

Despite some light pollution in the city, excursions to darker areas allow for spectacular Aurora Borealis sightings, with over 41,000 Instagram posts showcasing its magical displays.