Data has revealed the UK’s best walks to explore this winter and a route in East Sussex has come top.

Holiday home operator Verdant Leisure has looked at hashtags on social media, rainfall between December and March, and the TripAdvisor rating to judge the walks.

Seven sisters in Eastbourne has been named the best wintery walk in the UK with 346,303 Instagram hashtags, 14,300,000 TikTok hashtags, 72.4225mm of rain, and a TripAdvisor rating of five stars.

Getting its name from the iconic seven chalk cliffs that make up Sussex’s coastline, the Seven Sisters stretches across Eastbourne to Seaford, offering ocean clifftop views and refreshing coastal walks along the bottom.

The full top 10 winter walks in the UK...

