Residents from across Bexhill are invited to get to know their winter trees better, as part of a project to improve the green canopy of coastal towns and cities.

Environmental education charity the Field Studies Council is offering tree identification training courses as part of the Forgotten Places: Greening Coastal Towns and Cities project.

To date, the project, led by Trees for Cities, has been involved in planting thousands of trees in 83 different locations across seven coastal areas in England including Bexhill.

Part of the project also involves helping local people to engage with and cherish their trees while inspiring a new generation to plant, protect and promote urban trees.

Residents from across Bexhill-on-Sea are invited to get to know their winter trees better, as part of a project to improve the green canopy of coastal towns and cities. Picture by Adam Hollingworth.

To help achieve this, the Field Studies Council has been running online and in-person tree training courses throughout the spring, summer and winter months to help broaden the public’s knowledge of trees.

Additional funding means an extra course is now due to be held in the new year.

The one-day training course will take place on Saturday, January 14, at St Marks Church, Little Common, from 10am to 4.30pm.

No previous knowledge of trees is needed and by the end of the course people will be able to: identify a range of common broadleaf trees in winter; become familiar with the more commonly found species in the local area; use buds and twigs to make an accurate identification; recognise, by key characteristics, some of the most common urban broadleaf trees in winter; describe key features of trees in winter, and identify careers working with trees and how they can be accessed

Trees for Cities course participant Tess Agnew learns how to identify different tree species. Picture by Adam Hollingworth.

Rebecca Jones, biodiversity learning development officer for the charity, said: “The project has proven a huge success and we have been delighted to deliver specialist tree identification training sessions to more than 500 people so far across the project areas.

“Additional funding secured through the project means even more people in the Bexhill-on-Sea area will now have an opportunity to learn about trees at our next course early in the new year and we hope people will come and join us.”

“We hope that these tree identification courses will encourage people in the Bexhill community to connect with their urban trees more, and even maybe get involved with tree planting and conservation programmes in their community.

“Feedback from our previous courses demonstrates that they have been instrumental in helping people to build on their knowledge of trees and we are looking forward to sharing our skills with more people in 2023.”

Tess Agnew is looking to undertake Forest School teacher training next year, and found the Trees for Cities course to be the perfect introduction.

She said: "I loved looking at and learning about all the features of a tree, such as buds and bark, and it was really interesting to learn about the biodiversity that trees support.

This course was massively informative and provided a good base.

The tutor was very knowledgeable, and you could tell how passionate she was!”

The day course costs £25 and can be booked online at: www.field-studies-council.org/shop/courses/forgotten-places-identifying-broadleaf-trees-in-winter-bexhill-on-sea-2023.

For those unable to attend, the charity will also be running a four-week online tree training course starting on January 11.