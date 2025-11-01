Bird flu outbreak in East Sussex

A Bird flu outbreak has been confirmed in East Sussex.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) confirmed ‘highly pathogenic avian influenza’ was detected in commercial poultry near Uckfield.

A 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone has been declared around the premises, and all birds on the site will be ‘humanely culled’, Defra confirmed.

East Sussex County Council and Wealden District Council have called on residents and businesses who house birds to remain alert for any signs of disease.

Chicken stock image. Photo: Christel SAGNIEZ from Pixabay

The authorities said any cases of suspected disease should be reported immediately.

A spokesperson for Wealden District Council said: “Animal Health Officers will be working to advise flock keepers and members of the public to be alert and take necessary precautions to help prevent the spread of the disease.

"Please visit the Animal & Plant Health Agency (APHA) website for guidance for bird keepers and the public.

"Restrictions on the movement of birds in these areas will also be in place.”

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has advised that the risk to the general public’s health is ‘very low’.