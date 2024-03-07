Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event takes place on Saturday and Sunday, June 22-23 (10am-5pm), in the heritage listed garden.

It offers more than 40 independent stalls with planters, garden furniture, lifestyle trends and artisan accessories, as well as rare plants from national specialist nurseries. The festival also offers live music on the South Lawn, talks from garden designers and experts, and food from Sussex’s best pop-ups.

Visit bordehill.co.uk for ticket prices.

Borde Hill Garden Festival takes place on Saturday and Sunday, June 22-23 (10am-5pm). Photo: Emli Bendixen

Director Jay Goddard (née Stephenson Clarke), fifth generation Family custodian of Borde Hill, said: “Borde Hill Garden Festival is a hugely exciting new event that seeks to inspire all generations to embrace the wonderful world of nature, making it accessible for all. Join us to celebrate a global collection of the best brands, speakers and plants, while immersing yourself in the beauty of our Garden.”

Organisers said the Festival Talks programme brings together some the most exciting garden designers, experts and creatives with the host being Garden Media Guild co-chair and columnist Mike Palmer.

Speakers include: leading garden designer Jo Thompson, landscape gardener Jinny Blom, artist Claire Luxton, MTArt founder Marine Tanguy, and head of Horticulture at the Horniman Museum and Gardens in South London Errol Fernandes.

Borde Hill rose garden in 2022. Photo: Clive Nichols

Fringe events are included in the Festival ticket price and people can view the list at bordehill.co.uk/events/festival-fringe-events.

Visitors can explore an exciting range of perennials, shrubs and bulbs from Beth Chatto’s Plants & Gardens, while Eleplants Nursery will offer an exotic collection of unusual specimens from Australia and New Zealand. Earthsong Seeds encourages the tradition of home apothecary, while Tom’s Yard offers rustic Cretan and Italian terracotta pots. Gabriel Ash’s Cotswolds-based brand, endorsed by the RHS, presents stunning timber greenhouse designs while Japanese makers Niwaki will showcase beautiful gardening tools.