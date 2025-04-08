Bridleway near Lewes racecourse open once again after nine-year closure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A bridleway north of Lewes racecourse that has been closed since 2016 has been reopened and signed.

The Opens Spaces Society (OSS) made the announcement on Sunday, April 6, having taking action to get the path open again.

They said that in 2016 the then landowner wanted to block the existing way and offered ‘a narrow alternative’ to the east which, OSS said, was ‘hemmed in by fencing on both sides’.

OSS said there was an outcry at the loss of the previous spacious track, which they said had been in use for years.

A bridleway just north of Lewes racecourse has been reopened. Photo: Iza Kruszewska

OSS representative Chris Smith said: “The restored route returns the sense of spaciousness that was lost when the route was closed (and) has a better surface than the landowner’s route.”

He said: “In a world where we are constantly hemmed in we need all the openness we can get.”

The OSS added that the route offered by the landowner is still in existence. Before the original path was reopened the society collected evidence that the way had been in use for more than 20 years without anyone stopping walkers or riders, even though it was not on the rights of way map.

They said that after an investigation by East Sussex County Council (ESCC) and a public enquiry the route was been reopened, cleared and signed by ESCC.