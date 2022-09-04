Brighton Beach named one of the most accessible seafronts in the country

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GO Outdoors has revealed its list of most accessible beaches in the UK.

A spokesperson from the company said: “There’s no doubt that Brighton beach is a firm favourite amongst Brits, but it’s also one of the most accessible in the country.

"With ramps down to the promenade, ‘Changing Places’ toilets (with equipment such as hoists, curtains, adult-sized changing benches and space for carers) and accessible walkways, Hove’s seafront is a great choice for everyone in need of some seaside air.”

Brighton Beach. Picture from Eddie Mitchell