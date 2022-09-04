Brighton Beach named one of the most accessible seafronts in the country
Brighton Beach has been named as one of the most accessible seafronts in the country by an outdoor company.
GO Outdoors has revealed its list of most accessible beaches in the UK.
A spokesperson from the company said: “There’s no doubt that Brighton beach is a firm favourite amongst Brits, but it’s also one of the most accessible in the country.
"With ramps down to the promenade, ‘Changing Places’ toilets (with equipment such as hoists, curtains, adult-sized changing benches and space for carers) and accessible walkways, Hove’s seafront is a great choice for everyone in need of some seaside air.”
The other beaches mentioned in GO Outdoors’ list are Bournemouth, Summerleaze in Cornwall, Skegness, Roseisle Forest in Scotland, Poppit Sands in Pembrokeshire and Whitley Bay.