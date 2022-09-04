Edit Account-Sign Out
Brighton Beach named one of the most accessible seafronts in the country

Brighton Beach has been named as one of the most accessible seafronts in the country by an outdoor company.

By Jacob Panons
Sunday, 4th September 2022, 12:13 pm

GO Outdoors has revealed its list of most accessible beaches in the UK.

A spokesperson from the company said: “There’s no doubt that Brighton beach is a firm favourite amongst Brits, but it’s also one of the most accessible in the country.

"With ramps down to the promenade, ‘Changing Places’ toilets (with equipment such as hoists, curtains, adult-sized changing benches and space for carers) and accessible walkways, Hove’s seafront is a great choice for everyone in need of some seaside air.”

Brighton Beach. Picture from Eddie Mitchell

The other beaches mentioned in GO Outdoors’ list are Bournemouth, Summerleaze in Cornwall, Skegness, Roseisle Forest in Scotland, Poppit Sands in Pembrokeshire and Whitley Bay.

