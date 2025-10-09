Broadcaster Katie Derham and Sussex Weald MP open ‘Gateway to Nature’ at Ashdown Forest

Visitors to Ashdown Forest will be left in no doubt that they are about to enter a very special place and perhaps set out on a walk of discovery.

The ‘Gateway to Nature’ has been unveiled to provide a welcome and act as an information point for the thousands of people who pass through the Forest Centre every year.

The covered Gateway has been constructed from English oak and features carvings of some of the forest’s most iconic species including the Nightjar, Adder, Dartford Warbler, Hobby, and Dragonfly.

The Gateway was officially opened by broadcaster and journalist Katie Derham and Sussex Weald MP Nusrat Ghani.

Ashdown Forest's 'Gateway to Nature' was opened by Katie Derham and Nusrat Ghani MP. Photo: Peter Lindsey

Ashdown Forest’s chief executive Mark Pearson said: “We wanted to create a bold structure that really welcomes our visitors and provides them with all the information they need, including a map of the Forest, details about what you can expect to see and hear and what activities are on offer for families and children. It marks the start of everyone’s adventure – a way into the Forest Centre and the first step out on walks to discover the beauty of this unique landscape.”

The Gateway has been made possible thanks to support from the High Weald National Landscape Partnership’s Farming in Protected Landscapes programme. There were also generous contributions from The Chalk Cliff Trust, The Titcomb Foundation, and The Ashdown Forest Foundation.

The High Weald National Partnership’s Deputy Chair, Councillor Eleanor Kirby-Green said: “Ashdown Forest lies at the heart of the High Weald National Landscape. This new gateway invites visitors to discover not only the centre itself, but also the heaths, woods, and streams that make this place unique. It is part of a larger project that provides opportunities for everyone to experience this special area in their own way.”

Katie Derham, who is an Ambassador for The Ashdown Forest Foundation, said: “I cannot think of a better way to welcome everyone. This beautiful structure showcases the Forest’s natural treasures and leaves visitors in no doubt that they are about to experience a very special place. The Ashdown Forest Foundation is honoured to be part of this project and we are extremely grateful to the other organisations who funded the Gateway – helping to recognise the national and international significance of the Forest.”