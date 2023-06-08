A Burgess Hill family is calling for action to tackle littering in town and help make their area a cleaner place to live.

Sarah Wilmot, 39, and her 12-year-old son Ethan, of Junction Road, contacted the Middy after picking up litter in their community to urge residents to take more responsibility.

Sarah said: “We walk around the town a lot and it seems everywhere you look there is discarded rubbish.”

She said: “If everyone took ten mins out of their day to take responsibility for their bit of space it would benefit everyone.”

Ethan Wilmot and his mum Sarah are asking Burgess Hill residents to take a few minutes each day to pick up rubbish in their area

Ethan said: “I’ve seen lots of wrappers and rubbish on my walk to school. People don’t care about throwing rubbish onto the floor. There are loads of bins around, sometimes rubbish is dumped even if a bin is right there.”

Sarah, who also lives with her husband Lee and eldest son Olly, said she took Ethan on a Junction Road litter pick on Saturday, June 3, to show him that helping the community can be fun. While they were out they collected an entire black sack full of refuse.

Sarah added: “We have noticed a lot of overflowing bins which impacts the problem as the litter gets blown everywhere. Community bins too are a problem. If one is blown/knocked over no one seems to take responsibility, as it is communal no one wants to clear up. The expectation is ‘let someone else do it’. Of course, if everyone takes this view nothing is done.

“I would like to see more of a community interest, with help from the local council in providing equipment – particularly now as hedge rows are left to grow to benefit local habitats and to encourage bees. Rubbish gets blown/left in these places, which sort of contradicts helping the bees and wildlife.”