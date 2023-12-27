Campaigners call on FM Conway asphalt plant managers to meet with Newhaven community about ‘odours and smoke’

Campaigners and councillors are calling on the managers of a Newhaven factory to discuss air quality issues with the community.

Lewes District Green Party said they have joined forces with Protect the Environment Newhaven (PEN) to urge local and national managers of FM Conway to meet with the town’s residents.

The Greens said there are still ‘odours and smoke’ coming from the asphalt plant on North Quay Road.

Lewes District Councillor Paul Keene (Green party, Lewes Priory ward) said: “Local group Protect the Environment Newhaven (PEN) have formed and simply request FM Conway managers come to the community and discuss why there are horrid smells and odours pouring out of the asphalt plant.”

Mr Keene said the company claims it wants to be ‘an exemplary corporate neighbour’ but he said he thinks it is ‘putting profits before the environment’. He said: “FM Conway needs to live up to their responsibilities to the community and to their stated commitments to clean air.”

Newhaven resident Scarlett S said: “As a resident of seven years I observed the air quality in the past six months has notably declined.”

Lewes District Green Party said people can contribute to the letter writing campaign to bring FM Conway to the community at actionnetwork.org/letters/write-to-fm-conway-managers-calling-for-a-

FM Conway is an engineering contractor that specialises in highways and other infrastructure work. Its network of asphalt and aggregate recycling manufacturing plants serves London and the south of England. In May 2023 FM Conway in Newhaven had been found in breach of air quality guidelines in its environmental permit, according to Lewes District Council. But the council said the company had been working with them to resolve the issues and said the odour issues had ‘decreased noticeably’ due to ‘extensive improvement measures put in place’.

In a statement issued in spring of 2023 an FM Conway spokesperson said: “FM Conway is working with regulatory authorities to identify operational enhancements that ensure we continue to comply with permitted activities. As a local employer, operating and investing in the industrial sector that supports Newhaven’s town, port and the surrounding area, we are committed to positively impacting the local community.”