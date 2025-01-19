Case of Avian Influenza in poultry confirmed at premises in East Sussex

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Government’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) has confirmed a case of avian influenza, also known as bird flu, in poultry in East Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East Sussex County Council confirmed that all poultry on the premises in Udimore, Rye, will be humanely culled, and that Defra has set up a three kilometre Protection Zone around the premises and a ten kilometre surveillance zone.

The council also confirmed that it will be working alongside other local partners and Defra to contain further spread.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bird keepers can see what the various conditions imposed within each zone are by reading the official Declaration for these protection zones for this particular incident: AI - Protection Zone and Surveillance Zone - declaration.

The Government’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) has confirmed a case of avian influenza, also known as bird flu, in poultry in East Sussex. Picture: Getty Images

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said that avian influenza is primarily a disease of birds and the risk to the general public’s health is very low.

A spokesperson for East Sussex County Council added: “All keepers of birds are now required to register their premises, excluding keepers of birds such as budgies, parrots, cockatiels and finches where birds are fully housed with no access to open air. Keepers can register online or email [email protected] or call 03000 200 301 if more support is required.

“If you find small numbers of dead wild birds you can dispose of them in household or municipal bins, following the government’s safety advice.

“There is no need to report dead birds unless you find a large number of them in one place.”