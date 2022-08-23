Chichester Gillian Keegan MP calls for an ‘immediate intervention’ to save the River Ems
A plea for ‘immediate intervention’ to save the River Ems which has been left almost dry as a result of the recent drought has been made by MP Gillian Keegan.
The Chichester MP has written to the new Environment Minister, Steve Double MP, calling for his immediate intervention to protect the river from drying out entirely after the recent drought conditions combined with water abstraction have left the River Ems, which runs through the village of Westbourne, nearly dry.
The letter emphasised the importance of the habitat as one of only 200 chalk streams, saying current events are ‘catastrophic for the ecosystem’, and comes after years of supporting the community group Friends of the Ems in its effort to reduce the impact of abstraction by Portsmouth Water.
The MP is supporting the group’s efforts to encourage the Environment Agency to enforce its own license conditions and turn on a secondary augmentation point to ensure some water continues to flow downstream.