Chichester makes top three in green energy rankings across England
and live on Freeview channel 276
The research analysed data showing households that use renewable energy sources, such as solar panels, wind turbines, and heat pumps, to power their homes.
This also included those who have made the switch to electric vehicles. The rankings highlight both the top-performing counties and cities.
George Frost, UK Country Manager at iChoosr, says: “Higher household energy bills and growing desires for more sustainable lifestyle options mean rising numbers of UK households are turning to renewable and energy-efficient ways to power their homes.
“The days of renewable solutions being inaccessible and unaffordable are gone. Through new partnerships and initiatives, there are an increasing number of options that enable households to make the switch to renewable energy sources easily and all the benefits that they bring.”
iChoosr partners with local authorities to deliver the highly successful Solar Together programme across the UK. To date, Solar Together has delivered more than 27,500 solar panel installations, which are expected to remove 560,000 tonnes of carbon emissions over the next 25 years.
The research reveals the cities with the highest proportion of green energy champions are Winchester in first, Peterborough in second, Chichester in third, Colchester in forth and Cambridge in fifth.
The largest cities, London and Birmingham, whilst having high numbers of green energy champions showed to have relatively low percentages of households that have switched to renewable energy sources.