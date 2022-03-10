Concern over 'ugly' Ringmer solar farm

Solar farm

Applicants Ovesco deny objections to the proposal, a statement campaigners say, is ‘in bad faith.’ The application, due to be submitted to Lewes District Council (LDC) shortly, was subject to local consultations late last year. But people fear Ovesco has harnessed the financial support of the District Council for an ‘ugly’ scheme which despoils the countryside, doesn’t work effectively year round and leeches vital funding from council taxes.

Chair of Lewes District branch of the CPRE John Kay says: “Is this actually a runner? Ovesco are financing themselves thanks to money from council taxes. They said neighbours did not object. I visited all of them and all had deep concerns. The Parish Council was not informed of these. Apart from the despoilation of one of Ringmer’s few remaining areas of amenity landscape, these panels are hideously inefficient. Hectares of productive agricultural land disappears. It’s ‘greenwash’ to say food can be grown on this land. It cannot. Nor does the sun shine year-round 24-7. We are taking out land which produces food for an unproven energy benefit.”

Ringmer resident Sandra Clemence says information the farm can power 4,000 homes is a ‘massive overestimate’ She also cited concerns highlighted by US and European media, that eco benefits weigh against fears of human rights breaches in panel manufacture by China, where 80% of global supplies are made.