'Controlled release of treated wastewater' pumped into West Sussex river

Signs have been put up to warn residents of West Dean, near Chichester, that treated sewage has been released into the River Lavant.

A Southern Water sign read: “A controlled release of treated wastewater is made here to protect local homes.

“As a precaution, keep clear and wash your hands should you come into contact with the water.

“The Environment Agency and local Environmental Agency are aware.”

A nearby wooden sign read: “Caution there may be sewage present in this river due to Southern Water sewer failure.

“We advise not to allow children or adults to play in the river.

“For further information please contact Southern Water customer service on 0330 303 0368.”

