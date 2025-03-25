Councillor and MP urge industrial plant to help improve Newhaven’s air quality after ongoing concerns

A Newhaven town councillor is urging an asphalt plant to help improve air quality in the area.

Councillor Lesley Boniface (Valley Ward) is calling for FM Conway to take action after ongoing air quality concerns following the installation of a new chimney stack in March.

The Liberal Democrat councillor said: “It’s disappointing that the air quality in Newhaven is still a concern for many residents. Complaints from residents are still being sent to fellow Councillors, and the strong smell of asphalt is still in the air.

“I understand the economic benefit of having the Conway plant in Newhaven, but it can’t be to the detriment of residents’ health. I’m happy to meet with the Conway Team to understand the issues they are facing and the systems they are putting in place to ensure residents aren’t subjected to poor air quality.”

She said the planning consent for the new chimney stack underwent ‘a lengthy process’ at East Sussex County Council in 2024, when Conway made supporting arguments about improving air quality. Councillor Boniface said concerns stemmed from possible particulates in the air that could affect the health of residents. She said the installation of the chimney stack was delayed due to bad weather conditions.

James MacCleary, Lib Dem MP for the Lewes constituency, said: "I’ve been working on improving air quality from the site for a number of years, and we really need to see a difference now. Getting off the train the smell can really hit you at times. It’s important Conway take action now so people in Newhaven get the living environment we deserve.”

FM Conway has been approached for comment.