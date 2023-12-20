Councillor welcomes ‘significant progress’ in reduction of emissions in Eastbourne

An Eastbourne Borough Councillor has welcomed a ‘significant progress’ in the reduction of emissions in the town.

A report detailing the progress of work to achieve carbon neutrality in Eastbourne by 2030, was considered by Cabinet councillors at a meeting on December 13.

Eastbourne Borough Council declared a climate emergency in 2019 and developed a strategy and action plan to meet the 2030 target.

The meeting heard that there has been a 20% reduction in the council’s emissions since 2018/19 . Underpinning this figure is a 16% decrease in emissions from gas consumption, and 30% decrease in electricity consumption.

Councillor Jim Murray, Cabinet Member for Climate Change, said: “It’s sometimes overwhelming when you consider the true scale of the challenge we face in tackling climate change.

“And sadly, most of the headlines from COP28 fell short of the really seismic change that the vast majority of scientists and climate experts believe we need to make.

“However, the collective force for good of people power and individual organisations worldwide will contribute to the goals we must achieve.

“To this end, I am pleased with the significant progress we have made in Eastbourne so far. I want much more, but the direction of travel is encouraging and we need everyone to play their part.

“I must thank all our partners and the climate action champions in communities across Eastbourne for all they continue to do to get us to our 2030 carbon neutral target.