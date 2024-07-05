Countryside charity marks a year of success at packed Members’ Day
CPRE Sussex has celebrated a year of success during a packed Members’ Day at Amberley Museum.
Members heard from vice chair David Johnson and director Paul Steedman about the impact the charity has made over the past 12 months.
Mr Steedman said: “Highlights of the past year include successfully opposing housing development that would have destroyed green spaces and affected water quality, planting new native hedgerows and lobbying MPs to back rooftop solar.
"We also saw more than 1,500 visitors flock to our first Countryside Day and the event was so successful we are holding it again this September.”
Members were also treated to a fascinating presentation from Prof Clive Webb, an author and history professor at the University of Sussex, on The Invention of Sussex and an exclusive curator's tour of Amberley Museum.
Anyone interested in helping CPRE Sussex do even more to protect the countryside and attending special events like this one can join the charity at cpresussex.org.uk/get-involved/become-a-member.
