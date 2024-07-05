Countryside charity marks a year of success at packed Members’ Day

By Sheena CampbellContributor
Published 5th Jul 2024, 12:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
CPRE Sussex members enjoy talks and tours at annual general meeting.

CPRE Sussex has celebrated a year of success during a packed Members’ Day at Amberley Museum.

Members heard from vice chair David Johnson and director Paul Steedman about the impact the charity has made over the past 12 months.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Steedman said: “Highlights of the past year include successfully opposing housing development that would have destroyed green spaces and affected water quality, planting new native hedgerows and lobbying MPs to back rooftop solar.

CPRE Sussex vice chair David Johnson presents a bouquet of thanks to volunteer Marilyn Rawson EkblomCPRE Sussex vice chair David Johnson presents a bouquet of thanks to volunteer Marilyn Rawson Ekblom
CPRE Sussex vice chair David Johnson presents a bouquet of thanks to volunteer Marilyn Rawson Ekblom

"We also saw more than 1,500 visitors flock to our first Countryside Day and the event was so successful we are holding it again this September.”

Members were also treated to a fascinating presentation from Prof Clive Webb, an author and history professor at the University of Sussex, on The Invention of Sussex and an exclusive curator's tour of Amberley Museum.

Anyone interested in helping CPRE Sussex do even more to protect the countryside and attending special events like this one can join the charity at cpresussex.org.uk/get-involved/become-a-member.

Related topics:SussexCPREMPsAmberley Museum

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.