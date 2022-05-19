Crawley Borough Council reveal the shocking extent of littering in the town

On average 200 bags of litter are collected every day

The revelation came after the Crawley Observer asked the council what it was doing to combat littering in the town.

A spokesman for Crawley Borough Council said: “On average we collect 200 black sacks of litter every day – more than 70,000 black sacks a year.

“We have more than 700 litter bins across Crawley. Some bins in the town centre have to be emptied at least three times a day.”

Crawley Borough Council received 1,656 requests to remove fly-tipped items, mainly in residential areas, last year.

And the Community Wardens issued 163 fixed penalty notices to people caught littering in April and 53 up to Thursday, May 12, with the majority were in the town centre.