Crawley estate agents are helping tidy up Crawley in 2023 - and this is how you can join in

Dedicated members of Crawley property business Inspire Estate Agents, located on Tilgate parade, will be taking time out of their weekends this year to go out onto the streets of Crawley and pick litter.

Kicking off on Sunday 23rd April with Tidy Tilgate, the team of 10 will be out on the streets for a couple of hours with litter pickers and are inviting members of the community to join them.

Emily Slater, Lettings Manager, said: “One of our values at Inspire is community and we want to put back into the community that helped us get to where we are today.

“We are very excited to start our first tidy campaign. Many of us grew up in Crawley and love living here. We are dedicated to keep the area we live and work in, clean and tidy for the public. And we’d love for anyone to join us!”

Rebecca Carter, Terri Brand, Laura Williams-Wynn and Vic Patel

Anyone who joins in will be treated to donuts and cakes at the Inspire office.

If you’re interested, team members will be meeting at Inspire’s offices in Tilgate Parade on Sunday 23rd April at 10am.

Inspire is an award winning estate and lettings agent who offer a personal service and have an excellent knowledge of the Crawley area.