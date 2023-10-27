Details confirmed for sustainable transport summit in Eastbourne
The Sustainable Transport and Active Travel Summit 2023 will be held at the Welcome Building on Friday, November 17.
It is hoped it will bring together experts in sustainable transport, planners and designers of infrastructure, representatives from local authorities, public transport providers, and local businesses and community groups to explore how the transport system in Eastbourne can become more sustainable.
The summit is being organised by Eastbourne ECO Action Network and it follows the Sustainable Business and Solar Summit held in November 2022.
A spokesperson said: “Developing sustainable transport systems with more opportunities for active travel is essential for achieving Eastbourne’s 2030 carbon neutral target. It is also key to promoting better physical and mental health and wellbeing for residents and visitors.”
They added: “We hope that participants will leave inspired and with plans for making the changes we need for a more active and sustainable future.”