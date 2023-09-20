‘Dozens’ of dead fish seen in East Sussex village by Eastbourne

BREAKING
‘Dozens’ of dead fish have been spotted by a sluice in an East Sussex village by Eastbourne.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 20th Sep 2023, 16:57 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 17:00 BST

Pevensey residents said they first saw the ‘dozens’ of dead fish at the sluice by Fence Bridge yesterday (Tuesday, September 19).

Images show a number of dead fish by the water, but a resident said they have now been cleared by the Environment Agency.

Wealden District Council and the Environment Agency have been contacted for more information.

Dead fish by Fence Bridge in Pevensey Photo: Tim Mottram

A dead fish by Fence Bridge in Pevensey Photo: Tim Mottram

The sluice by Fence Bridge in Pevensey Photo: Tim Mottram

