‘Dozens’ of dead fish seen in East Sussex village by Eastbourne
‘Dozens’ of dead fish have been spotted by a sluice in an East Sussex village by Eastbourne.
Pevensey residents said they first saw the ‘dozens’ of dead fish at the sluice by Fence Bridge yesterday (Tuesday, September 19).
Images show a number of dead fish by the water, but a resident said they have now been cleared by the Environment Agency.
Wealden District Council and the Environment Agency have been contacted for more information.