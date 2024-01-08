An East Sussex village was left underwater following heavy rainfall due to Storm Henk.

Alfriston was left submerged at the weekend (January 6 and 7) as heavy rain had caused roads in the village to be impassable due to heavy rain.

North Street between the village and the Lullington Road junction was officially closed bothways by East Sussex Highways until the carriageway flooding had been cleared at the weekend.

Following the rain, North Street in the village opened as well as Lullington Roaddue to volunteer crews at Alfriston Emergency Group who where still pumping away the water at midnight on Sunday to help clear away all the water on the road.

Areas including Hellingly, Alfriston and Pulborough are among the those that were affected by the rainfall.

The Environment Agency had warned that several rivers were swollen and likely to cause flooding, including the rivers Ouse, Arun, Adur, Cuckmere and Bull.

1 . East Sussex village left underwater in aftermath of Storm Henk East Sussex village left underwater in aftermath of Storm Henk Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

2 . East Sussex village left underwater in aftermath of Storm Henk East Sussex village left underwater in aftermath of Storm Henk Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

3 . East Sussex village left underwater in aftermath of Storm Henk East Sussex village left underwater in aftermath of Storm Henk Photo: Sussex News and Pictures