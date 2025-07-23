East Sussex villagers whose homes are at risk from flooding are to get a new warning service.

The Environment Agency says it will be helping 59 householders in Pett.

A spokesperson said: "Pett is at risk of flooding from both the sea and the Marsham Sewer.

"The village has a flood warning service which covered the coastal risk, but not for the risk from the Marsham Sewer. But a new flood warning service area has now been created by targeting groups of households where during periods of flood risk, the chances of flooding might be greater than the larger surrounding area.

"This will make the flood warnings they receive more targeted and enable the homeowners to take the steps they need to respond in good time." They added: "Flood Warnings tell people about an imminent risk of flooding to their home or business and helps people make informed decisions about how to respond.

"There are three types of warning – Flood Alert, Flood Warning and Severe Flood Warning. Each warning type is triggered by particular weather, river or sea conditions which cause flooding."

Householders are encouraged to prepare if they receive a Flood Alert by packing a bag that includes medicines, insurance documents and anything else they would not want to lose to flooding.

A Flood Warning calls on people to act now which means turning off gas, water and electricity and moving family and pets to safety.

A Severe Flood Warning means you are in immediate danger and to follow advice from emergency services.

Henry Bethell, Environment Agency Flood Resilience Team Leader said: "We know the devastating impact that flooding can have, which is why protecting people and communities is our top priority.

"However, the climate emergency means we cannot prevent all flooding – so we’re working to make communities resilient to future flooding.

"We want to ensure that everyone has as much time as possible to prepare for flooding which is why we're pleased that people in Pett will now be able to receive our free flood warning service for the Marsham Sewer."

Home and business owners will be automatically enrolled to the Flood Warning service via their mobile network. However, the Environment Agency is encouraging people to register directly by calling Floodline on 0345 988 1188, or visiting www.gov.uk/sign-up-for-flood-warnings