East Sussex wastewater treatment works set for £1.9m upgrades, says Southern Water

Southern Water has announced that work is set to begin this month to improve Halland Wastewater Treatment Works in East Sussex.

The company said on Monday, July 22, that this is part of ‘ongoing efforts to drive down storm overflow activity across the region’.

Southern Water said the site is near East Hoathly and said works will increase its capacity, so it can treat more flows during stormy weather.

The project also involves building a new storm tank (4.37m by 4.23m) to store 36,000 litres of storm water and will be carried out by construction partner Ward and Burke from late July to summer 2025.

Halland Wastewater Treatment Works in East Hoathly

Director of wastewater operations at Southern Water John Penicud said: “Storm tanks are one of a variety of important engineering solutions in our commitment to cut storm overflows. They provide extra storage capacity on site which fills during storm conditions, before later being released for treatment. This helps us keep these flows on site, rather than it being released into the environment. We’re delighted to get this scheme underway, as we continue to invest in our network for the benefit of our communities and our environment.”

Southern Water said the project will mean the site can increase the amount of flows it treats by more than 100 per cent. This will reduce the need for storm overflows, which are activated when the network becomes overloaded with additional surface and groundwater.

The company added that it is spending £3bn between 2020 and 2025 on improving its environmental performance, having launched its £1.5bn Clean Rivers and Seas Plan last year with the goal of reducing storm overflows.