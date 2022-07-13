Eastbourne Bandstand: Behind the scenes and under the stage photos

The bandstand in Eastbourne is about to have £750k spent on it to get it open again to the public again.

By India Wentworth
Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 1:21 pm
Updated Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 1:33 pm

Eastbourne Borough Council confirmed the ‘£750,000 repairs and maintenance programme’ is starting.

The venue is a much-loved local asset and this essential work will ensure it can open again in Spring 2023, the council spokesperson said.

Herald photographer Justin Lycett went to check out the state of the site on Tuesday (July 12), as well as heading under the stage.

1. Eastbourne Bandstand undergoing restoration work. Photo taken 12/7/22.

2. Eastbourne Bandstand undergoing restoration work. Photo taken 12/7/22.

L-R: Keith Delves (Consultant Surveyor Eastbourne Borough Council), Tim Dashwood (Faithful+Gould) and Chris Connelley (Specialist Advisor/Conservation for Eastbourne & Lewes District Councils).

3. Eastbourne Bandstand undergoing restoration work. Photo taken 12/7/22.

4. Eastbourne Bandstand undergoing restoration work. Photo taken 12/7/22.

