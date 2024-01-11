Eastbourne Borough Council and Plastic Free Eastbourne reaffirm intention to be carbon neutral by 2030

Eastbourne Borough Council and Plastic Free Eastbourne have reaffirmed their intention to become carbon neutral by 2030.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Achieving carbon neutrality means working to reduce carbon emissions and offsetting them to bring overall emissions to zero.

To achieved this , The Eastbourne Eco Action Network (EEAN) is a cross-community collaboration that is working with Eastbourne Borough Council and others to deliver a carbon neutral Eastbourne by 2030.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

EEAN is keen to establish markers that can be used to measure the town’s progress in reducing carbon emissions and they are inviting all of our households and organisations to help by completing a survey between January 17 and February 14. This will provide a snapshot of the various strategies that organisations and households are adopting to reduce their emissions.

Eastbourne Borough Council and Plastic Free Eastbourne have reaffirmed their intention to become carbon neutral by 2030. Picture: Jon Rigby

To achieve carbon neutrality by 2030, the network has set out targets for Eastbourne which it can use to track progress each year which can direct attention to areas that need more support.

The survey and analysis will lead to a public meeting – a Symposium – at Eastbourne Town Hall on Saturday 20th April, where the network will publicise our progress and share effective ways forward for us all.

This will become an annual event in the run-up to 2030.

Oliver Sterno, Community Leader for Plastic Free Eastbourne, said: “This may well be the very first time that an effort to set targets for annual review as ‘incremental stepping stones’ has been set up. For me, it is the best and most effective way for following this strategic pathway with a view to monitoring and evaluating as we make our way towards achieving our goal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Durling, Director of Eastbourne Eco Action Network, said: “Setting annual targets to help make Eastbourne carbon neutral by 2030 is not only a practical strategy but also a way of helping to make our town cleaner, safer, and more resilient in the face of climate change”.