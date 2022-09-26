Eastbourne nursery launches scheme to get children closer to nature

Bluebell Children's Nurseries has three nurseries in the local area - two in Eastbourne and one in Heathfield . The Seaville Drive branch is starting its ‘Wild Beach’ scheme which involves children taking trips to the seaside in the nursery’s hybrid van and learning more about the world around them.

On the first visit, a nursery spokesperson said: “We hunted the beach for ‘dinosaur eggs and fossils’, practised our balancing skills by climbing on the beams and jumping off wooden stumps, and learned about sea life and how to keep our beaches clean. The learning opportunities are endless. The children will engage in making shelters, learn about the sea and animals we will find there, explore rock pools, make jewellery using natural resources found on the beach, and much more! We are on a very exciting journey to become more sustainable and eco-friendly. 'Wild Beach' will help our children and staff to build a closer connection to nature which, in turn, will teach them to value and respect the natural environment and community, leading to responsible citizenship.”