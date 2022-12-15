Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) said its work to lower its carbon emissions and the town's overall carbon footprint has made 'excellent progress', with the latest data showing reductions across a number of key areas.

Analysis has shown a 15 per cent reduction in the council's carbon emissions and a 14.5 per cent reduction in the borough's carbon footprint since 2018, the council has said.

EBC said research has also highlighted that people travelling to Airbourne accounts for 96 per cent of the event's carbon footprint, while aircrafts contribute just 3.7 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cabinet member for climate change Councillor Colin Swansborough said: "We know that there is still much to do to achieve carbon neutrality, however, this data gives cause for optimism and confirms we are doing many of things needed to hit the 2030 target.

Eastbourne Borough Councillor Colin Swansborough

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The figures for Airbourne are interesting and do confirm what many of us have thought, that improving public transport links into the town is key to reducing emissions, not just for this event but for all visits to the town.

"I'm also delighted that cabinet has agreed to develop an Airbourne environmental policy to further reduce emissions and to continue to work towards the goal of sustainable tourism in Eastbourne."

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council said it is working with a range of partners on the climate change and carbon reduction agenda including Eastbourne ECO-Action Network, Sussex Local Nature Partnership, South Downs National Park and the Universities of Brighton and Sussex - as well as neighbouring authorities and community groups.

One example is Treebourne. The group’s mission is to double Eastbourne’s tree cover by 2030 and it is working with the council and independently to find sites where it can plant trees. So far Treebourne has planted 17,257 trees, each one helping to maximise the capture of CO2 emissions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Airbourne 2022 (Photo by Jon & Joe Rigby)

Councillor Swansborough added: “The challenges posed by climate change are huge and partnerships are key to how successful we will be in addressing it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Projects we have underway with our partners include the decarbonisation of social housing, the retrofitting and decarbonisation of private sector housing, the installation of PV solar panels and the introduction of 18 electric vehicle charge points for local residents.”

READ THIS:

Advertisement Hide Ad