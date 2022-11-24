Eastbourne’s Sustainable Business and Solar Summit is ‘a triumph of collaboration’

An event took place in Eastbourne last week with business owners to discuss reducing energy costs and carbon emissions.

The Sustainable Business and Solar Summit took place on November 18 to give business owners guidance on reducing energy costs and carbon emissions. Eastbourne Eco Action Network (EEAN), Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) and Eastbourne’s Chamber of Commerce hosted the all-day summit in the Welcome Building.

The event brought together stakeholders key to Eastbourne’s climate emergency strategy including sustainable business advisors, renewable technology suppliers and installers, landlords, local businesses and community groups.

Andrew Durling, executive director of EEAN, said: “This summit has been a triumph of collaboration between many different local partners, ably supported by the hard-working volunteers of the Eastbourne Eco Action Network CIC. It was a joy to see a packed audience of local renewable energy pioneers engaging earnestly all day with a wide range of speakers and exhibitors. There was so much sharing of knowledge and expertise about how to make local businesses truly sustainable and especially about how to roll out solar power faster across Eastbourne, the sunniest town in the UK, cutting energy bills for all in the process. The future is bright because the future will run on sun!"

Eastbourne’s Sustainable Business and Solar Summit: (L-R) Nick Rouse, Chris Rowland, John Taylor, Kayla Ente MBE, Richard Watson MBE, Ollie Pendered and Andrew Durling

Community Energy England is a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to helping community energy organisations create and implement new projects. Ollie Pendered, chief executive for Community Energy South, said: “Bringing together so many partners and local businesses is key to Eastbourne successfully achieving Net Zero by 2030. Big congratulations to the organisers, to Eastbourne Council, the Chamber of Commerce and to Caroline Ansell MP for showing leadership. Building on these partnerships and the expertise across the sector is very exciting.”

Paul Vine, from OHM Energy Solutions, said: “The event was filled with positivity and a continuing theme of working in partnership across the board, from the various stakeholders from the council, college group, local MP and businesses acknowledging that together, everyone achieves more.”

Scott Monk, from GM Monk Renewables, said: “The Eastbourne Solar Summit was a huge success, bringing local businesses together to increase their understanding of the solar industry and forming local partnerships to help support and deliver the ambition of becoming Net Zero within Eastbourne by 2030.”

Councillor Jim Murray, chair of planning at EBC, said: “It was very exciting to see and hear so many like-minded people, all committed to furthering the use of the latest green technology to generate clean and sustainable energy. As the sunniest town in the country, we should be leading the way in solar technology and this event is the first of many to help support that target.”

Birchwood car dealers were are the event to discuss e-vehicles.

Jill Shacklock, director of EEAN, said: “What was very clear was the willingness of councils, community groups and local business to work together, which is essential if we are to make progress towards our 2030 carbon neutrality target.”

MP Caroline Ansell said: “Our solar summit was a hugely informative event and a brilliant springboard for action. I thank organisers and sponsors for bringing us all together to map out a number of ways forward. It was clear we have untapped solar potential in our town and as the sunniest place in the UK, it is very fitting we look to lead on this and I will be championing this local work in parliament.”

Solar Summit in Eastbourne