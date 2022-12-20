The Environmental Agency has today (Tuesday, December 20) issued a flood warning for Fittleworth, near Pulborough, on the River Rother.

The Agency, which issued the warning in the early hours of this morning, said flooding is ‘expected in the area’ and urged residents to ‘protect yourself and your property’.

A statement posted on the Environmental Agency website said: “Flooding is expected in this area. This means properties are at risk of flooding.

“Please take action to protect yourself and your property and monitor local weather and river conditions. Avoid contact with, walking or driving through flood water. Consider activating any property flood protection products you may have.

“The Environment Agency Flood Warning System has issued this message based on rising river or tidal levels.”

Flooding can cause disruption to travel; damage to property; and present some health hazards.

You can keep yourself and your family safe by doing some simple actions:

– Keep up to date with the latest information including by listening to local radio

– Move important items to a higher level if possible